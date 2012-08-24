Meet The Beautiful Women Who Send Rockets Into Space

Photo: [email protected]

On June 18, 1983, a 32-year-old physicist from California shattered the gender barrier, becoming the first American woman in space aboard the shuttle Challenger. That brave lady was the late Sally Ride.Since Ride’s historic flight, the face of the space program has undergone a literal transformation as it works toward narrowing the gender gap that persistently plagues the fields of science, technology, engineering and maths, or STEM.



See the Women of NASA

“I honestly believe the view of women in STEM fields has changed positively, even it is a slow evolution,” says Mamta Nagaraja, the manager of [email protected], a program created to highlight the success of female scientists and engineers.

Over the last decade, the number of female supervisors has increased by 59 per cent for a total of 30 per cent women supervisors. The number of women aerospace engineers has made an even greater leap. Today, 20 per cent of NASA engineers are female, which represents a 76 per cent increase since the early ’90s.

Overall, about 6,000 of NASA’s 18,000 civil service employee workforce are now women, says Nagarja.

Here are some of their stories.

