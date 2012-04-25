Meet The Women Of CNBC

Last week, we brought you The Women Of Bloomberg TV, so naturally, we couldn’t leave the home of the original Money Honey out.



Since the last time we brought you a rundown of the women of CNBC, there’s been a lot of change at the network.

Some of that change, we know for a fact, has upset you.

Case in point, the losses of Erin Burnett (to CNN) and Melissa Francis (to Fox News).

But not to worry, there are new faces to cheer you, and old ones to pull you through as well.

