Meet The Women Of CNBC

Last week, we brought you The Women Of Bloomberg TV, so naturally, we couldn’t leave the home of the original Money Honey out.
Since the last time we brought you a rundown of the women of CNBC, there’s been a lot of change at the network.
Some of that change, we know for a fact, has upset you.
Case in point, the losses of Erin Burnett (to CNN) and Melissa Francis (to Fox News).
But not to worry, there are new faces to cheer you, and old ones to pull you through as well.
What she does: Host of 'Closing Bell with Maria Bartiromo;' host and managing editor of 'Wall Street Journal Report with Maria Bartiromo'
Background: Bartiromo, 42, joined CNBC in 1993 after five years as a producer and assignment editor with CNN Business News. In 1995, she became the first journalist to report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. She was nicknamed the 'Money Honey' in the 1990's, and in 2007, filed to trademark the term.
Maria is arguably the most famous financial journalist in the world.
What she does: Co-anchors European Closing Bell and contributes to CNBC Asia and U.S.
Her background: Bojesen is known for tirelessly attending conference after conference and being a warm interviews. She's also very dedicated to climate change, and a documentary about her work has aired on CNBC.
What she does: LA based reporter.
Background: Boorstin joined CNBC in 2006 from Fortune magazine where she was a business writer and reporter since 2000. In December 2006, Boorstin became CNBC's media and entertainment reporter working from CNBC's Los Angeles Bureau, she later moved to CNBC HQ in New Jersey.She graduated from Princeton University with a B.A. in history. She was also an editor on The Daily Princetonian.
What she does: CNBC Asia anchor for 'Capital Connection'
Background: Cho has 14 years of experience under her belt, speaks at international events, and has gone to over 20 countries for her work. Before joining CNBC she anchored at News Channel Asia and contributed to CNN World in South Korea. She holds a BA with honours in French from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul, South Korea.
What she does: Hong Kong based reporter doing hits in the morning and evening.
Background: Before landing at CNBC, Chan worked for Hong Kong's Television Broadcasts Ltd. (TVB) as a nightly news anchor and senior beat reporter. She has a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Southern California.
What she does: General assignment reporter based in Englewood Cliffs, NJ
Background: Before joining CNBC, Coombs was a freelance anchor and reporter at CNN and served as a financial markets reporter with Yahoo! Finance Vision. She also worked as an ABC News reporter. Coombs was born in Havana and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Yale University.
What she does: Chief International Correspondent based in Englewood Cliff, NJ
Background: Previously, Caruso-Cabrera was co-anchor of 'Worldwide Exchange', co-anchor of 'Morning Call', and anchor on 'Wake Up Call'. She joined CNBC in 1998 from WTSP-TV in St. Petersburg, Fl., where she spent four years as a general assignment reporter. She began her career in 1991 as a stringer for The New York Times, reporting on education issues, and earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Wellesley College.
What she does: Englewood NJ based reporter anchoring 'Capital Connection' and 'Worldwide Exchange'
Background: DeAngelis is most known for covering Middle Eastern markets and the Arab Spring. She joined CNBC as Director of Strategic Programming and Development creating programming. Before that she was ata tech analyst at Oak Tree Capital specializing in emerging markets. She holds a BA from Cornell and a JD from Rutgers.
What she does: London based anchor/reporter appearing on 'Capital Connection' and Europe's 'Squawk Box'
Background: Before joining CNBC Anna worked in the European equities department at UBS. Prior to joining UBS Anna spent four years at PricewaterhouseCoopers as a Management Consultant, where she also qualified as a Chartered Management Accountant
What she does: Tokyo bureau chief
Background: Enjoji has 16 years experience as a reporter and was the first correspondent to report live from the floor of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. She's been the CNBC correspondent in Tokyo for seven years. Prior to joining CNBC, she was a business and financial correspondent with Reuters in their London and Tokyo bureaus. Enjoji graduated with a masters degree from the Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism.
What she does: On-air correspondent based in Englewood Cliffs, NJ
Background: Before heading to NBC last year, Evans was at the Wall Street Journal as a columnist (writing 'Behind the Tape and 'Heard on the Street') and host of 'News Hub'. She graduated magna cum laude from Washington and Lee University.
What she does: Senior Energy Correspondent and Personal Financial Correspondent (Covers the global energy and commodities markets daily from the floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange)
Background: Epperson, 42, writes the MoneySmart column in USA WEEKEND. She holds a bachelor's degree in sociology and government from Harvard University and a master's degree in international affairs from Columbia University. She's married to the Wall Street Journal culture editor, Christopher John Farley.
What she does: Co-anchor of 'Power Lunch'
Background: Herrera was a founding member of CNBC and was hired by General Electric's CEO Jack Welch to work at NBC as the first employee of CNBC. Before joining CNBC, Herera spent seven years as an anchor and reporter with Financial News Network.
Latest: Job threatened by new lunchtime format--specifically the new David Faber show.
What she does: Reporter
Background: Kelly joined CNBC in May 2010 as a reporter focusing on Wall Street. Before CNBC, she was a staff reporter for The Wall Street Journal for nearly 10 years.Before joining the Journal in 2001, she was a writer and reporter for Time magazine and the New York Observer. Kelly holds a bachelor's degree from Columbia College at Columbia University.
What she does: Host of CNBC's 'Fast Money', host of 'Squawk on the Street'
Background: Prior to joining CNBC in 2004, Lee worked for Bloomberg Television and CNN Financial News. Before becoming an anchor Lee was a consultant at Mercer Management Consulting. She graduated from Harvard with a B.A. in government.
What she does: Reporter based in Englwood Cliffs, NJ
Background: Mody started at Englewood in July 2011. Before that she was CNBC-TV in Mumbai, India where she anchored several shows. Before that, she worked at Accenture Consulting in their Strategy and Supply Chain practice where she focused on the life sciences space. She holds a BS in Biological Studies from the University of Washing in Seattle.
What she does: General assignment reporter for CNBC Europe and appears on Capital Connection, Squawk Box and Worldwide Exchange.
Background: Meehan has reported for CNBC and Bloomberg in the U.S. and Europe for 8 years. She holds a degree from the London School of Economics.
What she does: Asia anchor based in Sydney, Australia
Background: Morrison joins CNBC from Bloomberg, were she was a reporter and producer for Bloomberg Television News and Bloomberg Radio. Prior to that, she was with the Nine Network as one of the presenters of the Today Show and Business Sunday.
What she does: Anchor for CNBC Asia Pacific
Background: Lisa Oake is an independent journalist who anchors exclusively for CNBC Asia Pacific. She was the first journalist to report live from the trading floor of the Singapore Exchange.Oake got her start in broadcasting with OZ FM radio in Newfoundland, Canada and later worked as a general assignment reporter for local Canadian channel NTV before starting with CNBC Asia as a Producer/Correspondent in 1998. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Memorial University of Newfoundland and a Master's degree in Journalism from the University of Western Ontario.
What she does: Real estate correspondent/ author of 'Realty Check' on CNBC.com
Background: Prior to joining CNBC in 2002, Olick spent seven years as a correspondent for CBS News. Olick began her career as a local news reporter in Bangor,ME, Grand Rapids, MI, and Seattle WA. She joined CBS in 1994 as a New York-based correspondent for the CBS Evening News with Dan Rather and The Early Show. Olick has a BA in Comparative Literature with a minor in Soviet Studies from Columbia and a Masters Degree in Journalism from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism.
What she does: Host of 'Suze Orman Show'
Background: From 1983 to 1997 Orman was a vice president of investments at Prudential Bache Securities. Orman, 58, is the single most successful fundraiser in the history of Public Television. In July 2009 Forbes named Orman 18th on their list of The Most Influential Women In Media and in May 2009 and May 2008 Time Magazine named Orman as one of the TIME 100, The World's Most Influential People. She earned a bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Illinois. She worked as a waitress making $400 a week until the age of 30.
What she does: CNBC Asia Pacific reporter and presents live reports on 'Capital Connection' and 'Squawk Box'.
Background: Patel is a regular contributor to CNBC's global program Worldwide Exchange and also presents live reports on Capital Connection, Squawk Box, as well as the Middle East, Pakistan and India. Prior to working for CNBC, Saijal worked for Canada's Business News Network. She holds a has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Manitoba.
What she does: Co-anchor of 'Squawk Box'
Background: Prior to joining CNBC, Quick, 38, covered retail and e-commerce for the The Wall Street Journal, and helped launch the paper's website in April 1996. Quick is married to the Squawk Box executive producer, Matthew Quayle. Also, Quick has become Warren Buffett's go-to gal: Every time the Oracle wants to say something, he summons her to Omaha.
What she does: Englewood NJ based general assignment reporter
Background: Courtney Reagan anchors daily business headline cut-ins for CNBC, NBC affiliates, MSNBC and CNBC world. She also anchors a weekly wrap-up segment for CNBC.com and serves as a producer for the news desk at CNBC. Before CNBC, she worked at ESPN Networks and Merrill Lynch. Reagan holds bachelors degrees in finance and mass communication from Miami University in Oxford, OH.
What she does: Zurich news coordinator, market reporter
Background: Schober is CNBC's Swiss market reporter based in Zurich. She's fluent in both German and English and has been bureau co-coordinator for the network for the past two years. Schober holds a Masters degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Zurich.
What she does: CNBC Europe anchor based in Germany
Background: Patricia Szarvas is CNBC's presenter based in Germany. She previously co-anchored 'Morning Exchange' out of London and also launched 'European Closing Bell' during her time in Frankfurt.After studying Economics and Communications she worked as a broker, private banker and portfolio manager in Frankfurt, London and Luxembourg and was registered stock broker at the London Stock Exchange. Fluent in five languages, Szarvas has worked in Italy for Rai Television, France and on Radio Luxembourg.
What she does: General assignment reporter based in Englwood Cliffs covering corporate finance
Background: Tausche joined CNBC during the summer of 2011after working for DealReporter in London. There, she consistently broke stories on high-profile deals like the takeover of Cadbury, the unravelling of Hunstman-Hexion and the leveraged buyout of Interactive Data Corp. She holds a BA in business journalism and international politics from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
What she does: London based anchor of 'Squawk Box'
Background: Karen Tso joined CNBC from the Nine Network, and prior to Nine, she presented a nightly finance spot on ABC's Lateline. In 2002 Karen worked as a business reporter on ABC's Business Breakfast, and was also the finance commentator for Sally Loane Talkback on ABC Local Radio for four years.
What she does: Singapore anchor for 'Worldwide Exchange' and anchor of 'Managing Asia'
Background: Tan has been in journalism for over 16 years - more than half that time at CNBC. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and English and a Masters of Arts with honours in Sociology from the University of Auckland, New Zealand.
What she does: General assignment reporter
Background: Mary joined CNBC in May of 2000 as a general assignment reporter. Prior to joining CNBC, she worked at Bloomberg Radio and Television for eight years. She joined Bloomberg News in 1991, where she spent a year as a print reporter. Thompson also worked at Fidelity Investments in Boston for four years where she held a variety of sales positions.She has a B.A. in English from the University of Notre Dame and an M.S. in Journalism from Columbia University.
What she does: Reports for CNBC from Frankfurt and co-anchors 'Europe Tonight'
Background: Wadhwa has covered the Frankfurt markets and the German economy for top news organisations including Reuters and Germany business daily Handelsblatt. Wadhwa joined CNBC Europe in 1998.
What she does: LA based reporter covering retail, agriculture and defence. She also writes a blog called 'Funny Business'
Background: Wells joined CNBC in 1996. Prior to joining CNBC, she was a correspondent for Fox News. She has a bachelor's degrees in broadcast journalism and philosophy from the University of Southern California.
