Here Are The 10 Most-Watched Women On Cable News

Ujala Sehgal
Megyn Kelly

So how did women fare in the 2010 ratings race?

As anchors for cable shows women are far better represented on TV than other minorities. 

That said, across the cable board only four primetime spots are occupied by women: Greta Van Susteren, Rachel Maddow, Nancy Grace, and Joy Behar.

Not surprisingly, FOX dominates across the board in ratings: the top two most popular women anchors on the list are Van Susteran and Megyn Kelly, who anchors their dayside block.

Coming in at a respectable third place is MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

The women of CNBC seemed to fare the worst. Both VanSusteran and Kelly have over a million viewers. Maria Bartiromo has less than 300,000.

But at least CNBC made it on to the list. Conspicuously missing from our countdown is CNN.

Maybe one of their ratings fixes can be giving a female anchor a shot.  It appears to be working wonders for HLN.

#54 Fast Money Half-Time Report with Melissa Lee (CNBC) -- 267,000 viewers

#49 Closing Bell at 3PM with Maria Bartiromo (CNBC) -- 289,000 viewers

Bartiromo's 4PM show ranks at #53 with 272,000 viewers.

#47 Andrea Mitchell Reports (MSNBC) -- 295,000 viewers

#43 Morning Express with Robin Meade (HLN) -- 315,000 viewers

#35 Issues with Jane Velez-Mitchell (HLN) -- 408,000 viewers

#27 Joy Behar (HLN) -- 515,000 viewers

#17 Nancy Grace (HLN) -- 685,000 viewers

The repeat of Grace's show ranks at #36 with 401,000 viewers.

#15 Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC) -- 946,000 viewers

Maddow's repeat show ranks at #33 with 429,000 viewers.

#11 America Live with Megyn Kelly (Fox News) -- 1,158,000 viewers

#5 On the Record with Greta VanSusteran (Fox News) -- 1,889,000 viewers

Now check out how the most important women in media fared in 2010...

