Here Are The 10 Most-Watched Women On Cable News

So how did women fare in the 2010 ratings race?



As anchors for cable shows women are far better represented on TV than other minorities.

That said, across the cable board only four primetime spots are occupied by women: Greta Van Susteren, Rachel Maddow, Nancy Grace, and Joy Behar.

Not surprisingly, FOX dominates across the board in ratings: the top two most popular women anchors on the list are Van Susteran and Megyn Kelly, who anchors their dayside block.

Coming in at a respectable third place is MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

The women of CNBC seemed to fare the worst. Both VanSusteran and Kelly have over a million viewers. Maria Bartiromo has less than 300,000.

But at least CNBC made it on to the list. Conspicuously missing from our countdown is CNN.

Maybe one of their ratings fixes can be giving a female anchor a shot. It appears to be working wonders for HLN.

