Meet The Women Of Bloomberg TV And Radio

Bloomberg Trish Regan, Bloomberg TV anchor and host of ‘Street Smart.’

There have been a number of changes to the Bloomberg Media line up since we last familiarized you with their team.

So allow us to reintroduce you to the ladies of Bloomberg TV and Radio.

The group is nothing to sneeze at.

One of these reporters was a double major in neuroscience and media studies at MIT, before she bagged an MBA from Harvard.

And another is a famous voice that announces the stops and transfers in New York City’s subway system to millions everyday.

Haslinda Amin What she does: Singapore-based reporter and anchor. Background: Amin studied international politics and English at the National University of Singapore and has been covering Southeast Asian politics for over a decade. Stephanie Ruhle What she does: Anchor and managing editor for Bloomberg Television, editor-at-large for Bloomberg News, based in New York. Background: Ruhle was a managing director in the global markets senior relationship management at Deutsche Bank, where she was responsible for some of its biggest hedge fund clients. She also worked at Credit Suisse and was the highest producing credit derivatives salesperson in the U.S. She graduated from Lehigh University with a bachelor's degree in international business, and studied abroad in Guatemala, Italy and Kenya. Willow Bay What she does: Special correspondent and host of 'Women to Watch', a series that profiles women leaders. Background: Bay is a senior editor at the Huffington Post. Before working there, she had anchored on Lifetime Television, NBC News, CNN and MSNBC. She co-hosted ABC's 'Good Morning America' Sunday edition for four years. She published a book on parenting in 2003. She holds a B.A. (cum laude) in literature from the University of Pennsylvania and a a master's degree from New York University's Stern School of Business. Emily Chang What she does: San Francisco-based host of 'Bloomberg West' and a new interview series called Studio 1.0. Background: Chang graduated magna cum laude from Harvard. She won five Emmy Awards as a reporter with NBC's affiliate in San Diego, where she started her career. She moved on to become an international correspondent for CNN from Beijing and London. Catherine Cowdery What she does: Bloomberg Radio reporter. Background: Cowdery worked at ABC News Radio, 1010 WINS, and anchored on the Satellite News Channel. She joined Bloomberg in 1990. She is the voice of many 'station stop' and 'transfer' announcements in New York subway stations. Cowdery is a Columbia alum, first earning a Bachelor of Arts from Barnard College and then a master's degree from the journalism school. Courtney Donohue What she does: Bloomberg Radio reporter and newscaster. Background: Donohue started her career at Bloomberg as a product manager and developer. She has been heard on radio stations across the country reporting from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange for Bloomberg Radio. She earned a B.S. from Boston College's Carroll School of Management. Anna Edwards What she does: London-based TV anchor Background: Edwards previously worked at CNBC Europe and freelanced for CNN in London. She had worked at UBS as an equity analyst. She earned an MA in multimedia journalism (with distinction) from Bournemouth University and a BA in Geography from the University of Bristol. Scarlet Fu What she does: Bloomberg TV chief markets correspondent Background: Fu worked as a US stocks editor for Bloomberg and oversaw coverage of Asian equities before joining the broadcast side in 2007. Her journalism career began at CNBC Asia in Hong Kong. She has a bachelor's degree in history and concentration in Asian American Studies (Phi Beta Kappa) from Cornell and has studied Mandarin. June Grasso What she does: Host of 'Bloomberg Law,' a weekly radio show. Background: Grasso was one of the first reporters for Court TV when it launched in 1991. She joined Bloomberg radio ten years later. Kathleen Hays What she does: Host of 'The Hays Advantage.' Background: Hays started her career as a founder and New York bureau chief at Market News International, a financial news service. She joined Reuters from there and subsequently worked as a bureau chief for Investor's Business Daily, and as an online economics correspondent at CNN, CNNfn and CNBC. She joined Bloomberg in 2006. Hays graduated from Stanford University with both a bachelor's and master's degree in economics. Shelby Holliday What she does: New York-based TV reporter Background: She previously worked at Channel One News, hosting a daily news show and reporting on international news geared towards young people. She was a contributor on youth-related issues for NBC's Today Show, CNBC's Closing Bell and Fox Business's Varney & Co. She co-hosted the online show 'Strategy Room' on Fox News in the run up to the 2008 presidential election. She graduated from the University of San Diego with a degree in business administration. Megan Hughes What she does: Washington correspondent. Background: Hughes was a freelance reporter out of Washington for several media including CNN Newsource and Hearst. She worked as a Washington correspondent for Cox Media Group before that, and spent four years as a local news reporter for two TV stations in South Carolina. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Caroline Hyde What she does: European business correspondent based in London. Background: Hyde joined Bloomberg in 2008. Before then, she worked in public relations for London's Moorgate Group, with a focus on debt markets and clients including Standard & Poor's. She is an MA (Oxon) politics, philosophy and economics graduate of Oxford University. Julie Hyman What she does: Senior markets desk correspondent based in New York. Background: Hyman was a business reporter for The Washington Times. She's a graduate of Randolph -- Macon College. Francine Lacqua What she does: London-based anchor and editor-at-large. Background: Last year, she won 'International TV Personality of the Year' at the AIB Media Awards after being nominated twice before. In 2012, she was part of the Bloomberg team that won the OPEC award for public interest reporting. She earned her undergraduate degree at Sorbonne, Paris, and an LLB in English law from King's College in London. Angie Lau What she does: Anchor of 'First Up,' Bloomberg Asia's flagship program. Background: Lau worked at the ABC affiliate in Cleveland, Ohio as a consumer reporter and anchor. While there, she won the Ohio Excellence in Journalism Award for In-Depth and Investigative Reporting. She studied journalism at Ryerson University in Toronto. Betty Liu What she does: Bloomberg TV editor-at-large, and host of 'In the Loop with Betty Liu' and 'In the Loop at the Half' on Bloomberg radio. Background: Liu worked as an anchor for CNBC Asia in Hong Kong. Before that, she was the Financial Times' Atlanta bureau chief. She was also the youngest ever bureau chief in Asia for Dow Jones Newswires while working out of Taiwan. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in English. Carol Massar What she does: Chief national correspondent for Bloomberg Television and co-host of 'Taking Stock' on Bloomberg Radio. Background: Massar has worked as a journalist for over 20 years and joined Bloomberg in 1999. Prior to that, she was a producer, reporter and anchor on Dow Jones Television. She holds a degree in economics from Barnard College. Karen Moskow What she does: Bloomberg Radio news and business anchor. Background: She anchored at the Dow Jones/The Wall Street Journal Radio Network, Metro Networks and other stations in the New England area. She won an award for special coverage after the 9/11 terrorist attacks while at WBIX Boston. She graduated from University of Massachusetts Amherst. Vonnie Quinn What she does: Co-host of 'The Hays Advantage.' Background: She joined Bloomberg in 2006 after earning an MA and MS at Columbia Journalism School. She attended on a business and financial journalism scholarship from the Lorana Sullivan Foundation. Before attending Columbia, she studied in Geneva through the National University of Ireland's Travelling Studentship Award, a French Government Medal and a Swiss Government Scholarship. Trish Regan What she does: Bloomberg TV anchor and host of 'Street Smart' Background: Before joining Bloomberg in 2011, Regan anchored primetime documentaries on CNBC and reported on major economic news. She also contributed regularly to NBC's 'Nightly News with Brian Williams,' the 'Today' show, and the Chris Matthews show. Regan worked at CBS News prior to joining CNBC. She was crowned Miss New Hampshire in 1993 and represented the state in the 1994 edition of Miss America. She studied opera in Austria before earning a degree from Columbia University. Mia Saini What she does: New York-based Bloomberg TV reporter. Background: Saini was an anchor and reporter at Forbes.com before joining Bloomberg. She worked as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs in hedge fund sales and marketing. She earned an MBA from Harvard Business School, and was a double major at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in neuroscience and media studies and a double minor in civil engineering and management science from MIT Sloan School of Management. Alix Steel What she does: New York-based Bloomberg TV correspondent. Background: Steel covered global markets and commodities as a multimedia anchor and producer at TheStreet before joining Bloomberg. She also co-anchored a live trading show, 'Morning Call,' for TheStreet and T3Live.com. She graduated cum laude from Northwestern University with a bachelor's degree in Communications, and studied business journalism at New York University. Olivia Sterns What she does: Bloomberg TV reporter based in New York. Background: Sterns worked at CNN International and ABC News before joining Bloomberg. She has traveled to more than 75 countries. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Political Science, and obtained her Master's of Science degree in Global Politics from the London School of Economics, with distinction. Jane Williams What she does: Host and producer of Bloomberg EDU, an education show on Bloomberg Radio. Background: Williams has been an education and children's advocate for many years. She's served as board chair of the founding Horizons program in Connecticut and the education committee at New York's PBS station WNET, among other leadership roles. She is a former PBS producer and has worked in broadcast in Connecticut and Philadelphia. She graduated magna cum laude from Duke University, with a degree in Political Science and Russian Language. She is married to NBC Nightly News anchor and managing editor Brian Williams. Donna Wilson What she does: Bloomberg Radio reporter and anchor. Background: Wilson was an anchor and deputy news director for WBLS and WLIB Radio in New York before she joined Bloomberg. She also held on-air and management positions at WWRL Radio for more than a decade. She holds a B.A from New York Institute of Technology. And here are the financial journalists that consistently look smashing on camera. The Best Dressed Journalists On Financial TV>

