The Women Of Bernie Madoff

For Ruth Madoff, misery marked 2010. On December 11, the second anniversary of the arrest of her husband, their elder son Mark hanged himself, leaving behind a wife, an ex-wife and two children by each woman. Her other son, Andrew, 44, hasn't talked to her at all in the last two years.

Ruth, according to several news reports, was spending a fair amount of time in Florida staying with her brother-in-law Peter Madoff in Palm Beach or with her sister Joan Roman and husband Robert in Boca Raton. Ruth was spotted driving a 14-year-old Infiniti, which she uses to deliver hot meals to homebound elderly people.

In 2010, federal marshals auctioned what was left of the couple's worldly possessions, including Bernie's underwear, after earlier sales of the couple's New York City penthouse, Montauk beachfront home, Palm Beach estate and French condo. As part of a deal that kept her out of jail, Ruth surrendered more than $45 million and was allowed to keep $2.5 million, an amount that still angered Madoff victims, but after legal expenses, left her with practically nothing.