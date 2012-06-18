This 'Womb Chair' Is Supposed To Help People Cope With Overcrowding

Photo: Freyja Sewell

Artist Freyja Sewell invented the womb chair, a wool pod that’s supposed to replicate the comfort of being in your mother’s stomach. The chair will help people seek refuge in increasingly overcrowded living environments, British artist Sewell says on her website.



She explains:

Soaring property prices and lack of available space are causing more and more people to seek alternatives to owning their own home in the city, for example sharing your room with your partner, brother or friend. It is essential to continue to develop new ways of allowing people to comfortably co-exist in these increasingly densely populated environments.

The chair can also help people withdraw from the constant social stimulation they face on computers, Sewell says.

Here’s another shot of the chair:

Photo: freyja sewell

Now check out the most beautiful luxury spas on the planet >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.