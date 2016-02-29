The woman who started #OscarsSoWhite wants you to watch this movie instead of the Academy Awards

Chris Rock is hosting tonight’s show. Photo: Carlo Allegri/ Getty Images.

The 88th Academy Awards are tonight, but April Reign doesn’t want you to watch them.

In case you’re not familiar, Reign is the creator of the viral hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, which she used to start drawing attention to the lack of diversity amongst the 2015 Oscar nominees. In 2015, not a single person of color was nominated in any of the acting categories.

This year, the same thing happened again. Though movies helmed by casts and directors of color like “Straight Outta Compton” and “Creed” are nominated, their Oscar acknowledgments went to white screenwriters and Sylvester Stallone. Online, people have been voicing their displeasure with the lack of diversity for a second consecutive year.

In protest, Reign will be watching 1999’s “The Wood,” which starts Taye Diggs, Omar Epps, and Richard T. Jones. She announced this on Twitter earlier in February.

Take a look. Reign explained her decision in a lengthy tweetstorm which you can read in full here.

We are one week away from the #Oscars. So it’s time to reveal what we’ll be doing as counter-programming, instead of watching. #OscarSoWhite — April (@ReignOfApril) February 21, 2016

The point of counter-programming is simple: if you’re frustrated w/ the lack of representation of marginalized communities… #OscarSoWhite — April (@ReignOfApril) February 21, 2016

Don’t reward the #Oscars telecast w/ your viewership next Sun if stories featuring you aren’t being shown on the big screen. #OscarsSoWhite — April (@ReignOfApril) February 21, 2016

Reign will be live-tweeting while watching the movie. If you want to participate, she’s going to begin watching at 8:00 p.m.

REMINDER! Tonight at 8pm EST we will be watching The Wood on Netflix as a family. Live tweet & use the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag w/ us! — April (@ReignOfApril) February 28, 2016

This article was originally published on Tech Insider.

