The Woman Who Said Citibank Fired Her Because She Was Too Hot Is Back

Remember Debrahlee Lorenzana? She’s hard to forget—the former Citibank employee sued the bank in 2010 for firing her because she was too hot and ended up the talk of New York and Wall Street offices for a few short weeks before she fell back into relative obscurity.



Well, Lorenzana is back and this time she’s pointing fingers at her former lawyer—high-profile attorney Gloria Allred, who is known for taking controversial women’s rights cases. She’s perhaps most well known these days for representing numerous women that alleged former presidential candidate Herman Cain sexually harassed them.

In an interview with the New York Daily News, Lorenzana said Allred was only there for her when there was media and cameras present, and was otherwise unhelpful in her case against Citi.

Lorenzana said that Allred dropped her as a client after she refused to settle with the bank, and she had to fight her case against Citi herself. She declined to comment on the outcome of her case.

Allred, on the other hand, has disputed Lorenzana’s claims, saying her team put in hundreds of hours of work on Lorenzana’s case and had to drop the case due to legal obligations.

Read the whole NY Daily News report here >

SEE ALSO: Fired Citi Banker Debrahlee Lorenzana Had Two Boob Jobs, Filmed A TV Show About It

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.