The Woman Responsible For The Worst Art Restoration Job Ever Explains Herself

Photo: Centro de Estudios Borjanos

Yesterday, the world collectively guffawed at the horrific “restoration” job performed on a 19th century painting of Christ in Spain.Today, the woman responsible for the work responded.



FranceTV (via LeMonde) tracked down the woman, an octogenarian whose name is not given, and she said she received full permission to do the job.

“We perform all our own repairs in the church,” she said. “The priest asked me to do it — he knew full well. How could I have done it without permission?”

The site reports professional restorers are descending upon the church, in a town outside Saragossa, to see if any aspect of the original work can be saved.

