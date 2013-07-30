'The Wolverine' Slashes Past The Competition — Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

‘The Wolverine’ couldn’t beat out the box-office numbers for the previous version of the film.

“The Wolverine” had no competition this week at the box office.



Hugh Jackman’s standalone film easily clawed it’s way to the top past last week’s horror success, “The Conjuring.”

The film still didn’t earn as much as analysts predicted, and didn’t earn more than 2009’s often disputed “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” film which earned $85 million opening weekend.

It’s surprising in such a bloated summer schedule that no one else waited to debut another film this weekend.

Meanwhile, the limited release of Aubrey Plaza’s “The To-Do List” debuted to $1.5 million.

Out of the top 10 this week is Disney’s “Monsters University” and Brad Pitt’s zombie film “World War Z” after six weeks in theatres.

Here are this week’s winners and losers at the box office:

10. The Weinstein Company’s “Fruitvale Station” brought in $4.7 million after its wide release in more than 1,000 theatres this weekend. The film is based on the true story of Oscar Grant who was gunned down on New Year’s 2009. The film has resonated with viewers since the Trayvon Martin verdict.

9. Ryan Reynold’s bomb “R.I.P.D.” brought in another $5.9 million this week to bring its total to $37 million. The cheesy “Men In Black” lookalike cost an estimated $130 million to make. This shouldn’t hurt Universal too much since “Despicable Me 2” is well on its way to $700 million worldwide.

8. Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy’s “The Heat” stands its ground earning another $6.8 million. In five weeks, the funny women have scored $169.8 million in theatres.

7. “Pacific Rim” drops one spot earning $7.5 million. Guillermo del Toro’s $190 million monster vs. robot movie is faring much better overseas as imagined. The film has earned $140 million vs. $84 million domestic to make its total haul more than $224 million.

6. Bruce Willis’ “Red 2” drops one spot in its second week earning $9.4 million. The sequel has earned $52.6 million to date. In total, “Red” earned just under $200 million worldwide.

5. Adam Sandler’s “Grown Ups 2” holds steady at $11.5 million for another week. The sequel to the 2010 flick has now earned $116 million worldwide, with little to none of its earnings from foreign sales.

4. DreamWorks Animation’s “Turbo” and the adorable “Despicable Me” gang switch spots this week. DWA’s racing snails added another $13.3 million this week. That’s pretty sluggish for a film that cost an estimated $135 million. However, the film is doing OK overseas, bringing the film’s total to $97 million.

3. Universal’s “Despicable Me 2” continues to reign with $16 million. The little yellow minions have accrued more than $660 million at the box office worldwide.

2. With little else new to see this week, horror flick “The Conjuring” easily earned another $22.1 million. The film only cost an estimated $20 million to produce and is closing in on $100 million worldwide in week two.

1. “The Wolverine” managed to slice up $55 million opening weekend despite good reviews. That’s far less than the last Wolverine film in 2009 which brought in $85 million opening weekend. While some suspect the turnoff of the last film sent potential viewers packing, it easily could have been that in a year crowded with so many other big blockbusters in May, June, and early July, that viewers have finally tuned out.

