'The Wolverine' Loses His Powers In The Latest Trailer

Hugh Jackman returns in a new trailer for “The Wolverine.”



This time around, his character will head to Japan where he undergoes a treatment to make him mortal.

Svetlana Khodchenkova and Rila Fukushima join the cast as Viper and Yukio, respectively.

If you’re familiar with the comics, the second full trailer gives us our first look at the Silver Samurai, played by Will Yun Lee.

The trailer will play ahead of “Fast & Furious 6” at theatres.

“The Wolverine” opens in theatres July 26.

