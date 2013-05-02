A Woman Pulls Her Face Off In New 'Wolverine' Trailer

‘The Wolverine’ trailer is showing some crazy footage of a woman tearing her face apart.

Last month, new footage for this summer’s “The Wolverine” movie was shown in Las Vegas at movie convention, CinemaCon.



The trailer has finally hit the web!

Other than seeing Hugh Jackman seriously angry as Wolverine, the most exciting—and unexpected—part of the trailer is when a woman starts peeling her face off.

What is going on!?

The film will follow the Wolverine as he heads to Japan and is inspired by the 1982 comic book series by Chris Claremont and Frank Miller.

“The Wolverine” comes to theatres July 26.

