The First Trailer For 'The Wolf Of Wall Street' Is A Giant Gatsby-Sized Party With Leonardo DiCaprio

Gatsby won’t be the only wealthy lord Leonadro DiCaprio plays this year.



DiCaprio returns to the big screen this fall as overly wealthy New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort in “The Wolf of Wall Street” throwing parties that look bigger and badder than those he threw in “The Great Gatsby.”

Back with director Martin Scorsese (“The Departed,” “Shutter Island”), DiCaprio stars with Jonah Hill and Matthew McConaughey in the biographical crime drama based on the memoir by Belfort.

The trailer is played to the overture of Kanye West’s “Black Skinhead” from his new album, Yeezus.

“The Wolf of Wall Street” is out in theatres November 15. Perfect timing for Oscar season.

This is the best part of the trailer:

Paramount PicturesIn case you’re not convinced this is a more current “Gatsby” (minus the tragic love story):

“Wolf of Wall Street”:

“Gatsby”:

