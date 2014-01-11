Here's Every F-Word In 'The Wolf Of Wall Street' [NSFW]

Steven Perlberg

The Wolf of Wall Street might be Martin Scorsese’s raunchiest film yet. But why waste three hours slogging through the whole thing when you could spend 4 and a half minutes just watching all the f-words?

Here it is, courtesy of Slacktory.

“While editing this, our contributor Zach Prewitt counted 522 audible, intelligible fucks, the highest count in any major non-documentary feature,” says Slacktory’s Nick Douglas. “‘The Big Lebowski’ only had 260.”

The audio is most certainly NSFW. So is the video.

