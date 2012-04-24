10 Exciting Details From Wall Street's Next Huge Film: The Wolf Of Wall Street

Do you know how excited we are? We’re really, really excited!



That’s because a movie adaptation of Jordan Belfort’s best-selling memoir “The Wolf of Wall Street” is slated to start filming in New York this August.

It’s the story of a penny stockbroker who ran a pump and dump firm called Stratton-Oakmont on Long Island. Think drugs, parties, and globe trotting during the good times. (They even did legitimate deals, like take Steve Madden public.)

But then there were the bad times. Stratton-Oakmont had a number of completely illegal dealings involving corruption at high levels of the corporate banking world, and even the mob. The bad times, as you can see, were really bad.

When all was said and done, Belfort had to spend 20 months in jail and his family and fortune were lost.

