Watch this documentary short about a tragic crime featured on the hit podcast 'Serial'

At 3:10 pm on October 2, 1998, 13-year-old Gregory Witman returned home from school. Seven minutes later, his 15-year-old brother Zachary dialed 911 to report finding Gregory brutally murdered in their laundry room. What followed was five years of appeals, scant evidence, and botched trials that eventually resulted in Zachary being charged with murdering his brother. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole. This documentary follows parents Ron and Sue Witman, 15 years after their lives were turned upside down.

Video courtesy of Shannon Sun-Higginson & Joe Lee

To learn more about the Witmans and their trial visit witmanproject.com

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.