Netflix is turning one of the world's most popular games into a TV show -- here's what you should know about 'The Witcher'

CD Projekt Red ‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’ was a smash hit when it released in 2015.

“The Witcher” is officially coming to Netflix.

In a Wednesday press release, Andrzej Sapkowski, the Polish author of “The Witcher” fantasy novels that inspired the hit video game series of the same name, announced he would serve as a creative consultant on the Netflix series.

“I’m thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over thirty years writing,” Sapkowski said in the press release. “I’m excited about our efforts together, as well as the team assembled to shepherd these characters to life.”

“The Witcher” Netflix series will be produced by Jason Brown and Sean Daniel (“The Mummy”), and will also include filmmakers Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko, who both contributed to the visual effects in “The Witcher” games.

Though you might think Netflix’s new series is just trying to capitalise on the success of a popular video game series, you have to understand that “The Witcher” is not your average video game.

'The Witcher' games are based on a series of popular fantasy books by the same title, penned by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. He's won numerous awards for 'The Witcher' including the Gloria Artis Medal for Merit to Culture in 2012. Wikimedia In 'The Witcher' games, you play a professional monster hunter (a.k.a. 'witcher') named Geralt of Rivia -- the protagonist from Sapkowski's books -- who has developed supernatural abilities to battle monsters terrorizing the countryside. CD Projekt RED As Geralt, you'll face tons of moral choices that have real consequences in the game, either immediately or several hours after your decision is made. CD Projekt RED To progress through the game, you'll need to explore the massive open world, exploring areas and meeting people as you go. In 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,' the most recent game, you'll explore one of the biggest open worlds ever created -- and the vistas are spectacular. Take a look for yourself ... CD Projekt RED CD Projekt RED CD Projekt RED CD Projekt RED But it's not just the landscapes that are eye-catching. The attention to detail for every single character, playable or not, is mind-blowing. CD Projekt RED Facial expressions in particular look very real, which makes you care more about each character and questline. The writing and dialogue are hallmarks of 'The Witcher' games. CD Projekt RED CD Projekt RED CD Projekt RED CD Projekt RED 'The Witcher' is all about dropping you into a living, breathing world. Everyone you interact with has a unique personality and story to tell, and each side quest feels totally different from the next. CD Projekt RED CD Projekt RED CD Projekt RED CD Projekt RED CD Projekt RED People love these 'Witcher' games. 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,' which released in May 2015, is one of the best-reviewed games in the last decade with near-perfect scores from critics, with many calling it 'the best role-playing game ever made.' CD Projekt RED Filmmakers Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko described what fans can expect from 'The Witcher' series coming to Netflix: 'There is a moral and intellectual depth in these books which goes beyond genre. It is a story about today and today's challenges, hidden under a fantasy cover. It is a story about us, about the monster and hero inside of all our hearts.' CD Projekt RED

