Poland's Prime Minister loves this spectacular video game so much he gave it to Obama as a gift

The popular role-playing game series “The Witcher” is beloved in Poland — so much so that back in 2011, the country’s prime minister at the time Donald Tusk presented Obama with the collector’s edition of “The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings” to commemmorate his visit.

President Obama visited Poland again last June and had kind words to say about the game:

The last time I was here, Donald [Tusk] gave me a gift, the video game developed here in Poland that’s won fans the world over, “The Witcher.” I confess, I’m not very good at video games, but I’ve been told that it is a great example of Poland’s place in the new global economy. And it’s a tributre to the talents and work ethic of the Polish people as well as the wise stewardship of Polish leaders like prime minister Tusk.

If you’re wondering why President Obama was given a copy of “The Witcher” in the first place, it’s important to understand that “The Witcher” is not your average video game.

It’s an incredible achievement for so many reasons.

'The Witcher' games are based on a series of popular fantasy books by the same title, penned by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. He's won numerous awards for 'The Witcher' including the Gloria Artis Medal for Merit to Culture in 2012. In 'The Witcher' games, you play a professional monster hunter (a.k.a. 'witcher') named Geralt of Rivia -- the protagonist from Sapkowski's books -- who has developed supernatural abilities to battle monsters terrorizing the countryside. As Geralt, you'll face tons of moral choices that have real consequences in the game, either immediately or several hours after your decision is made. To progress through the game, you'll need to explore the massive open world, exploring areas and meeting people as you go. 'The Witcher 3' claims one of the biggest open worlds ever created for a role-playing game -- and the vistas are spectacular. Take a look for yourself ... But it's not just the landscapes that are eye-catching. The attention to detail for every single character, playable or not, is mind-blowing. Facial expressions in particular look very real, which makes you care more about each character and questline. 'The Witcher' feels like a living, breathing world. Everyone you interact with has a unique personality and story to tell, and each side quest feels totally different from the next. People love these 'Witcher' games. 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,' which released in May, is brimming with positive reviews and near-perfect scores from critics, with many calling it 'the best role-playing game ever made.'

