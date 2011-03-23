The Wish Of An NFL Wife

Photo: Flickr/kyleroth

I am a pro football player’s wife and my husband has been knocking heads for the last 20-plus years. We choose this path. The burden—whatever it may be—rests on our shoulders. This was the dream we decided to chase.Honestly, though, I don’t know that we were fully aware of the ultimate reality of the National Football League. We learned the hard way that he would work his arse into the ground, playing every defensive down and special teams, and would be the lowest paid man on the roster. That he would experience multiple concussions, but remain on the field. That he would suffer full ligament tears and shouldn’t have been walking, but team doctors would tell him it was a “minor sprain” and should still play. That even though you have given your heart and soul to a team, they can easily replace you with a rookie who has never played in the NFL before.



READ the full article at The Nation >

