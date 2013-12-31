The Wisconsin Badgers Football Team Went Nuts When The Packers Won On Sunday

The University of Wisconsin’s football team got together to show their support for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The game decided who would win the NFC North and make the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers delivered with some late-game magic as the Packers scored a miraculous touchdown to beat the Chicago Bears and earn a trip to the playoffs.

The Wisconsin players went bananas:

Here’s the play:

