A Wireless Deal Google Didn't Get: T-Mobile USA's New Portal

Google and Yahoo! are both scrambling to sign as many deals as they can to run Web portals for mobile carriers. Here’s one deal they didn’t get: T-Mobile USA’s new portal. The mobile site, which is launches today, was made by Medio, a small Seattle-based outfit.

Why do Web portals matter in 2008? Isn’t this a decade old-concept? Not on mobile devices.

Easy to forget amidst the BlackBerry/iPhone hype, but most people don’t have PDA phones, and they won’t for a while. But they do use their phones to access the Web. So whoever controls the mobile homepage has enormous leverage to sell apps, ringtones — and, one day soon, advertising.



