Help Us Choose The Wire's Top Media People Of 2010

For better or worse 2010 has been a huge year for media stories.



From Julian Assange and the WikiLeaks dump, to Glenn Beck and Jon Stewart‘s dueling rallies, from Fox News dominating the ratings to, well, everything that Sarah Palin has been getting up to. It’s been a roller coaster ride.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The Wire is looking at the biggest names in media this year, and the people most likely to dominate and change the media in the near future.

Help us choose by submitting your nominations. Write us at [email protected] Polls close Dec 19th. Results to be revealed in Jan 2011.

