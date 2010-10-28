Could We See A Winter Olympics In The Southern Hemisphere?

Apolo Anton Ohno, 2002 Winter Olympics

Photo: AP

The IOC has instituted an early analysis period to consider host nations whose climate presents challenges.Due to extreme heat, nations in warm climates have trouble hosting the Olympics in the traditional July 15th-to-August 31st time frame. Similarly, nations in the Southern Hemisphere could not host Winter games in their typical February slot.



Doha, Qatar’s 2016 bid was rejected because they wanted to hold the Games in October.

But the IOC will begin considering their bids anyway. Nations with these climate considerations must submit their proposal early so the committee can factor in a change in season for the Olympics.

Eventually, the Summer Olympics could be held in November, and the Winter Olympics in June.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.