The winners of the 100th Pulitzer Prizes have been announced

The winners of the 100th Pulitzer Prizes were announced on Monday afternoon at Columbia University in New York. The prize, which is accompanied by a $10,000 award, honours “excellence in journalism and the arts.”

The prizes are as follows:

Public service: The Associated Press for its reporting on slavery in the seafood and fishing industries. Breaking news reporting: The Los Angeles Times for its coverage of the San Bernardino shooting. Investigative reporting: Leonora L. Anton and Anthony Cormier of the Tampa Bay Times and Michael Braga of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune for their reporting on Florida’s mental hospitals. Explanatory reporting: T. Christian Miller of ProPublica and Ken Armstrong of The Marshall Project. Local reporting: The Tampa Bay Times. National reporting: The Washington Post. Feature Writing: Kathryn Schulz of The New Yorker. Breaking news photogaphy: Reuters and the New York Times Drama: Lin Manuel-Miranda, Hamilton

This list is being updated.

Mike Pride, administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes, started off the announcement by noting that winners were once informed of their wins by US mail, then by telegram, whereas this year the announcement was being streamed live online and live-tweeted by Pulitzer staff.

Pride said that the organisation received over 3,000 entries across for its prize categories.

