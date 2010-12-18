The 5 Athletes Who Lost The Most Income In 2010

We compared the Sports Illustrated Fortunate 50 Lists of 2009 and 2010 to see which athletes boosted their pay in 2010 and which athletes were better off last year.



See the biggest losers and winners >

From year-to-year athletes’ salaries fluctuate almost as much the standings.

But win or lose, professional athletes still make more money than the average person.

When athletes have record breaking seasons, or lead their team to a championship, sponsors and owners will reward them for it. Most of the time, this means larger bonuses, bigger endorsements, and extended contracts.

But when athletes screw up or involved themselves in scandal, suddenly the checks stop flowing in,.

