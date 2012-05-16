The Winners And Losers In Digital Advertising

Business Insider Intelligence is a new research and analysis service for real-time insight and intelligence about the Internet industry. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.



A handful of companies account for the vast majority of digital advertising: Facebook, Google, Yahoo, Microsoft and AOL. But seeing how these companies’ marketshares changes over time allows us to see who the winners and who the losers are. You probably already know who they are, but seeing it is stark.

Photo: BI Intelligence

