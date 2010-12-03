There's No Doubt That Cam Newton Will Win The Heisman Trophy

There are four days left for voters to submit their Heisman Trophy ballot. And despite recent investigations into Cam Newton’s recruitment to Auburn, he is going to win.



At least that is what the projections are showing.

StiffArmTrophy.com, a site that has correctly projected the last eight Heisman winners, surveys 63 Heisman voters from 33 states. In their latest projection, Newton received votes from 60 of the 63 voters (94%).

He is joined in the top four by Andrew Luck of Stanford (53 votes), Kellen Moore of Boise State (52 votes), and LaMichael James of Oregon (52 votes). After that, there is a large drop-off to Justin Blackmon of Oklahoma State (18 votes).

StiffArmTrophy.com does not break down the voting by first-, second- or third-place votes. However, HeismanPundit.com does. In their latest survey of 13 Heisman voters, Newton received 11 of the first-place votes (33 points), easily outpacing Luck, who had the other two first-place votes and LaMichael James (14 points apiece. Moore was fourth with 13 points.

It appears that Auburn’s come-from-behind win over Alabama sealed the Trophy for Newton as he pulled away last week in both projections.

As for the actual voting. The only thing that could derail a Newton win, is if a large portion of the voters leave Newton off their ballot completely. In that case, Newton could lead the way in first-place votes and still lose the trophy.

Of course, three years from now, they may just take the trophy away from Newton. But at that point, nobody will care.

