And The Winner Of Business Insider's Caption Contest Is ...

Last week, we put out a call to Business Insider readers, imploring them to submit their best captions for this ad for a Rowena Foot Massage Jacuzzi (note the over-sized foot).Vying for a $50 prize from Amazon.com and the honour of being dubbed BI’s wittiest reader, you sent in captions by the truckload.
After sifting through all of the submissions—including a few too many “You know what they say about big feet” submissions—we have found our winner, and he actually works in the ad industry.
Jeff Swystun; Chief Communications Officer at DDB Worldwide
HONORABLE MENTION: Gulliver was not that fond of the Lilliputian people as a whole but their foot cleaning ritual was the highlight of his stay.
Brent Snow
Russell Naylor
