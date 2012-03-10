And The Winner Of Business Insider's Caption Contest Is ...

Laura Stampler
caption contest foot

Photo: Ads of the World

Last week, we put out a call to Business Insider readers, imploring them to submit their best captions for this ad for a Rowena Foot Massage Jacuzzi (note the over-sized foot).Vying for a $50 prize from Amazon.com and the honour of being dubbed BI’s wittiest reader, you sent in captions by the truckload.

After sifting through all of the submissions—including a few too many “You know what they say about big feet” submissions—we have found our winner, and he actually works in the ad industry.

FIRST PLACE: It's all fun until you have to get the sock out of the filter.

Jeff Swystun; Chief Communications Officer at DDB Worldwide

SECOND PLACE: This little piggy had a foursome.

Andre Johnson

THIRD PLACE: And they say water causes shrinkage!

Ken Goldman

HONORABLE MENTION: Gulliver was not that fond of the Lilliputian people as a whole but their foot cleaning ritual was the highlight of his stay.

Brent Snow

HONORABLE MENTION: Little did these ladies know that in about a month he would turn into an arse.

Russell Naylor

HONORABLE MENTION: Sure he's got great bone structure, but he's a little calloused.

Joel Young

