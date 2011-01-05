The Winklevoss Twins Stake In Facebook Is Now Worth $150 Million

Photo: AP

News of Facebook’s new $50 billion valuation must have the Winklevoss twins stewing.They think Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook screwed them when they voluntarily agreed to settle their lawsuit taking $45 million worth of Facebook stock at a $15 billion valuation.



At the time the Winklevoss twins accepted the $15 billion valuation, Facebook was internally valuing itself at just $3.7 billion.

If the Winklevoss twins had settled at the $3.7 billion valuation, their stake in Facebook today would be valued at $608 million.

Instead it’s $150 million.

Still pretty great considering the twins haven’t done a thing to help Facebook, arguably ever, but certainly in the last six years.

Don’t Miss: Meet Facebook’s (Soon-To-Be) Billionaires

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.