The Winklevoss Twins Say They Own 1% Of All Bitcoins, Worth ~$11 Million

It’s all about Bitcoins lately, and the Winklevoss twins claim to own 1% of all Bitcoins in existence, reports the New York Times.



“An array of speculators have now bid up the price of the Bitcoin to the point where the outstanding supply of the digital money was worth $1.3 billion at last count. The Winklevii — as they are popularly known — say they own nearly 1 per cent of that, or some $11 million.”

With the value of Bitcoins crashing since yesterday, it seems like a tough time to own that much of the popular digital currency.

