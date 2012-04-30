The Winklevoss Twins Are Now VCs Focused On 'Early Stage Disruptive Startups'

The inventors of Facebook* are in the venture capital business, focusing on early stage disruptive startups.



Below you can see the Winklevoss twins talking about what they bring to the table as venture capitalists.

Some of the highlights:

“We can add capital and operational experience.”

“We bring a little more than dollars.”

“We were there at the beginning of Web 2.0.”

“We think the cloud is going to be huge, it already is.”

No offence to these guys, but how many startups would take their money? They’re not exactly a pristine name in tech.



*Probably not the inventors of Facebook.

