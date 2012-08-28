The Winklevoss Twins Just Bought An $18 Million Mansion Together With A Sprawling View Of Los Angeles

The Winklevoss twins now sit on this perch above Los Angeles.

Photo: TMZ/Tanagermodern.com

The Winklevoss twins have dropped $18 million on a jointly-owned LA mansion, TMZ reports.The home is 8,000 square feet and located in the Hollywood Hills. It has a sprawling view of Los Angeles.



Only Tyler will be frequenting the LA home. He’ll be launching the west branch Winklevoss Capital while Cameron remains at the NYC headquarters.

TMZ has 30 pictures of the gorgeous mansion. Here’s one of the interior, from Tanagermodern.com.

Photo: TMZ/Tanagermodern.com

