The wings of an Airbus plane can bend way more than you thought possible

Jacob Shamsian, Kristen Griffin

For the new Airbus A350 XWB, the French aircraft manufacturer put the plane under extreme stress tests, showing how when extreme pressure is exerted onto the wings they bend an enormous amount — 17 whole feet in fact.

This should make you feel better about turbulence.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Kristen Griffin

