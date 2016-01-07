The wings of this Airbus plane can bend way more than you thought possible

For the new Airbus A350 XWB, the French aircraft manufacturer put the plane under extreme stress tests.

In a video posted to their YouTube page, Airbus showed how when extreme pressure is exerted onto the wings they bend an enormous amount. In fact, there were 17 feet of displacement.

This should make you feel better about turbulence.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Kristen Griffin

