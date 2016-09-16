A wing flap found in Indian Ocean has been confirmed as coming from MH370

Photo: Greg Wood – Pool/ Getty Images.

Part of the wing of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has been found.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester has confirmed that the part from a Boeing 777 found in June on the island of Pemba, off Tanzania, came from MH370.

“At the request of the Government of Malaysia, the part was transported to Australia where it was examined by experts at the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB),” Chester said.

An examination by the ATSB found unique identifying numbers relating to the plane, which mysteriously disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people aboard.

“The finding of this debris – the second piece to be conclusively linked to MH370 – further affirms the focus of search efforts in the southern Indian Ocean,” Chester said.

The discovery, however, does not provide information that can be used to determine a specific location of the aircraft, said Chester.

“The search for MH370 is continuing and we remain hopeful the aircraft will be located,” said Chester.

“Ministers from Malaysia, the People’s Republic of China and Australia agreed at the tripartite meeting on 22 July 2016 to suspend the search for MH370 if the aircraft is not located in the current search area, unless credible new evidence about the specific location of the aircraft emerges.”

Other debris recently provided to the ATSB is still being assessed.

This development follows a report by 60 Minutes that the disappearance of MH370 was a deliberate act by the pilot Read more on that here.

