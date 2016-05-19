The Wine Squirrel will keep your opened bottle of wine fresh for weeks.

Tony Gonsalves of Berkeley, California wanted a way to have a few glasses of wine, but save the rest of the bottle for another time. His solution is a pressurised decanter called the Wine Squirrel. It seals out oxygen, and keeps wine fresh for weeks.

The Wine Squirrel is seeking funding on Kickstarter.

Written and produced by Carl Mueller

