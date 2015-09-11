The next 'Game of Thrones' book may be released next year

“Game of Thrones” fans just got some very exciting news — George R.R. Martin’s next book might arrive sooner than expected. In a radio interview September 9, a representative of a Spanish publishing company said “it is expected next year.”

“The Winds of Winter” is the sixth book in the “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, and fans have been hoping for a 2016 publishing date. The last book, “A Dance with Dragons,” was released over four years ago on July 12, 2011.

Alejo Cuervo is an editor for Gigamesh, the publishing company that translates Martin’s books into Spanish. “Game of Thrones” fan sites believe he is a very reliable source for information on the “The Winds of Winter.” Fan site Watchers on the Wall cites Cuervo as knowing Martin “personally.”

The radio interview was conducted in Spanish, and news first began circulating about Cuervo’s statement through Spanish news site Fantifica. Watchers on the Wall writer Dame Pasty translated the interview:

Radio Host: The sixth book will be? Cuervo: It is expected next year Radio Host: In English, but in Spanish when will it be? Cuervo: We have been promised the manuscript in advance of the release in English which we will translate, there won’t be a big difference. Radio Host: But you are equally sure it will be next year? Cuervo: Well, let’s see, confident…but a meteor could fall.

Now that HBO’s television adaptation has almost completely surpassed the written material, fans have been anticipating “The Winds of Winter” may be released around the time of the show’s coming sixth season, expected next spring.

In light of this news, fans are more anxious than ever for a confirmed publish date.

George R.R. Martin has made it clear in the past that he is not going to “play games with news about the books.” On his LiveJournal blog, the author continued, “I know how many people are waiting, how long they have been waiting, how anxious they are. I am still working on [The Winds of Winter]. When it’s done, I will announce it here. There won’t be any clues to decipher, any codes or hidden meanings, the announcement will be straightforward and to the point.”

Fans will have to wait and see if Martin takes to LiveJournal to refute (or confirm) these latest rumours.

