The Winds Of Change

Mercenary Links Roundup for Sunday, Feb 13 (below the jump).



02-13 Sunday

IMF discusses plan to replace dollar as reserve currency Rising China Bests a Shrinking Japan – WSJ.com Japan’s GDP Contracts, Surpassed by China in 2010 – Bloomberg The Week Ahead: All Eyes On Chinese CPI And Lending Growth Data Egypt: Hosni Mubarak used last 18 days in power to secure his fortune Protesters Defeat Mubarak: The West Loses Its favourite Tyrant Egypt’s joy as Mubarak quits Egypt Crafts Stimulus Plan to Jump-Start Economy – Bloomberg Army and protesters disagree over Egypt’s path to democracy Pro-democracy activists turn attention to Gadhafi – WSJ.com Mideast Unrest Spreads – WSJ.com Gaddafi tells Palestinians: revolt against Israel Security forces in Yemen beat protesters U.S. Cancels Meeting Amid Pakistan Standoff – WSJ.com ‘China ready to go to war to safeguard national interests’ China in talks over Panama Canal rival New Danger for Stocks: Falling Margins – WSJ.com Rally Has Legs, but for How Long? – WSJ.com Buy that dip, baby! | Reuters Whatever Happens in Egypt, Oil Will Hit $300 by 2020 Gulf Oil Rig Operator to Sell Assets to Rival – WSJ.com EnCana-PetroChina Deal Subject to Review – WSJ.com Chinese Move to Join Shale-Gas Boom – WSJ.com Asia’s Inflation Could Spread, IMF Official Warns – WSJ.com A Tale Of Two Inflations: Why US CPI Is Flawed If Everybody Is Importing Inflation… Then Who Is Exporting It? Uneven Rise for Groupon in Japan – NYTimes.com Valentine’s Day Loving of Boss Lifts Japan’s Candy Makers – Bloomberg Hedge Funds Increase Bullish Wheat Bets to Highest Since 2007 China’s Snows Fail to Ease Drought That Pushed Up Wheat China’s Wheat Harvest Is at Risk – NYTimes.com Rising Global Milk Prices Are ‘New Normal,’ Fonterra Chief Ferrier Says Roubini’s Next Crisis Makes Food for Thought: William Pesek – Bloomberg Germany’s Central Bank Chief Resigns – WSJ.com Politics Will Determine New E.C.B. Head – NYTimes.com Irish Bailout Hits Snags – WSJ.com Irish Bailout Falls Short; Irish Debt Rating Cut to Junk by Moody’s Housing Crash Is Hitting Cities Thought to Be Stable – NYTimes.com J.P. Morgan Plans a Fund Geared to Firms Like Facebook and Twitter Zynga Valuation Rises to Over $7 Billion – WSJ.com Search Optimization and Its Dirty Little Secrets – NYTimes.com Salaries on the Rise for B-School Grads – WSJ.com U.S. Faces Shortage of Doctors – WSJ.com For Niederauer, It’s Hero or Goat as He Navigates NYSE-Deutsche Börse Talks Nokia to Get Billions From Microsoft – WSJ.com Starbucks plans single-serve announcement soon | Reuters Apple Works on Line of Less-Expensive iPhones – WSJ.com Borders Nearing Bankruptcy Filing – WSJ.com Bill Ackman’s Soft Power – BusinessWeek At home with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska – The Globe and Mail Singularity: Kurzweil on 2045, When Humans, Machines Merge – TIME On the World’s Largest Cruise Ship the Sea Is an Afterthought – NYT Is he a geezer or just a thug in a mask? – U.S. news – msnbc.com 64-Year-Old Kayaker Completes Trans-Atlantic Voyage | Playbook ~

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.