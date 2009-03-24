Microsoft's Abandoned Ideas For Windows 7

Microsoft’s (MSFT) upcoming Windows 7, widely expected to debut later this year, is already being hailed as a well-performing, competent, if conservative release. Think of Windows 7 as something like Windows 98 — it does what its predecessor should have done without introducing any major changes.



But that doesn’t mean Microsoft wasn’t considering some radical ideas during the Windows 7 design process. Techradar went to Microsoft’s MIX conference in Vegas earlier this month, and comes back with some early ideas for Windows 7 we’re largely glad didn’t make it into the final cut.

For example, giving different items in the toolbar different right-click menus was deemed too confusing.

In further looking at how thumbnails might work in Windows, Microsoft looked to the lava lamp for inspiration. We’re really glad they didn’t go there.

This idea reminds us of the “bat signal.” Na na na na na na na na… WINDOWS!

Real estate on the monitor is precious. Putting giant thumbnails in the taskbar takes up too much of it.

More ideas for arranging thumbnail panes. We like the cartoon-font “BAM!” Adam West’s Batman strikes again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.