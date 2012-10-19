The Windows Phone 8 Launch Is Probably The Most Frustrating Of All Time

Microsoft is loving the “anticipation” among their potential customers. They’re loving the “excitement” surrounding Windows Phone 8. There’s lots of “buzz” out there. They’re loving the “suspense” they’ve created.



But there’s a problem. Yes, people are excited about Windows Phone 8, but most of them are getting frustrated at the lack of information or solid facts and are looking elsewhere for handsets. Seriously, some of the best phones ever released are available now, so why would you wait for Windows Phone 8?

