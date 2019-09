We had a few days of quietness on the European debt front. Today the market is nervous again.



Yields in Europe are generally wider, though not wildly so. The Spanish 10-year is above 5% again. Ireland is wider, yielding 8.189%.

Meanwhile, the euro has had a rough night, wiping off much of the gains it made Friday.

