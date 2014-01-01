The WikiLeaks Party Went To Syria For A Meeting With Bashar Al-Assad

Getty/Uriel Sinai

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has condemned the actions of the WikiLeaks political party, after members met with Syrian president Bashar al-Assad during a visit to the war torn country.

Bishop and many of the groups supporters, according to an article in The Australian, feel the visit undermines Australia’s official stance on the Syrian regime which has been locked in a bloody civil war for several years.

Though the WikiLeaks CEO John Shipton (Julian Assange’s dad) said the trip wasn’t an endorsement of either side, but rather a means to show solidarity with the innocent civilians caught up in the conflict.

From The Australian:

“We’re clearly on the right side of history here, and who would want to be on the side of the liver-eaters and the head-choppers that plague the poor people of Syria?” Mr Shipton said. “I have no interest in supporting the Syrian government at all, or the opposition. That’s their thing they fight about. “I’m interested in the effect on the people of Syria and the strategies the contending (regional and world) powers are putting into place there. “In Damascus they’ve got four hours of electricity a day and random mortar fire at night … You could smell the aftermath of gunfire in the air.”

