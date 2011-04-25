Nintendo Finally Announces The Wii 2 For 2012 Launch

Nintendo finally acknowledged that it will launch a successor to its popular Wii console in 2012.



The Wii 2 will likely be officially unveiled at the E3 conference in June. But the news comes after a Nintendo posted a huge slump in profits.

So far rumours suggest that the Wii 2 will support full HD and include a controller with a 6-inch touchscreen display.

