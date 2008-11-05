The Wig Indicator: Price Slashed On Sarah Palin Wig

If Sarah Palin were to become Vice President, you’d expect the Sarah Palin/Tina Fey aesthetic to be popular for years to come. If she goes back to Alaska to complete her term as Governer, then it might recede for a while. And so in the absence of any exit poll data — c’mon, even fake ones from Drudge would be better than this total blackout! — we’re stuck using questionable economic indicators to predict the outcome, like the fact that the price of a Sarah Palin wig has been slashed by $100. Do they have a big glut to clear? Has interested started to fade? (HT: Megan McArdle)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.