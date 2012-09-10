The Wife Of A Former German President Is Suing Google For Her X-Rated Search Results

Photo: MisterSirComedian

The Daily Mail’s Allan Hall is reporting that Bettina Wulff, the wife of Germany’s most recent President, is suing Google for the nasty results that come up when you type in her name into the German version of the search engine.”Web users who type Bettina Wulff’s name into Google’s search engine receive suggestions including ‘prostitute’, ‘escort’ and ‘red-light district’.



It’s true — check it out:

Photo: Google

Her husband, Christian Wulff, resigned from the Presidency in February following a loan scandal.

Wulff’s political opponents apparently circulated rumours that Bettina had been a call girl. Wulff has submitted a sworn statement in Hamburg that she was never employed as an escort.

The Mail reports German and foreign bloggers – as well as 34 media outlets in Germany – have pledged stop citing such allegations after strongly worded letters were dispatched from Mrs. Wulff’s legal team.

Germany has seem some unusual rulings concerning speech and the Internet. Last fall, a court declared Facebook’s “Like” button illegal, saying it violated privacy rules.

Kay Oberbeck, spokeswoman for Google Northern Europe, said the displayed terms about her are ‘algorithmically-generated result of objective factors, including the popularity of the entered search terms’, the Mail reported.

