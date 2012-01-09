Natural Gas Looks Ridiculously Cheap Right Now

What energy crisis? And why doesn’t our electricity bill come down with the price of natural gas?



The BTU equivalent price of a barrel of crude oil relative to natural gas is now around $16.60 versus the $100 where crude oil trades today. That is what heck of an arb and will be the “Next Big Thing” if the discrepancy lasts. Nattie has to be a buy in here.

(click here if chart is not observable)

