'The Whore Of Akron': A First Look At Scott Raab's Book About LeBron James

Scott Raab is not fond of LeBron James.



So Raab, a writer for Esquire, set off on a mission to chronicle LeBron’s traitorous act of bolting to Miami in a crude and hilarious manner.

Initially, he set out to write a book about the Cavaliers’ tremendous 2009-2010 season. But then LeBron folded against the Celtics and the infamous “Decision,” went down.

And with that, “The Whore of Akron: One Man’s Search for the Soul of LeBron James” was born.

Set for a Nov. 15 release, Raab put out an excerpt from the book on Esquire.com.

Included in the excerpt are mentions of Raab’s ballooning weight, his credential denial by the Heat, the Miami owner’s disrespect for his own father, and Raab’s wish for LeBron suffering a season-ending injury.

Read the whole excerpt here >>>

