The Whole World Will Finally Get To Look At Windows 8 On February 29th

Windows 8 is one of the most important products in Microsoft’s history — it has to keep the Windows franchise alive and kicking while simultaneously meeting the new tablet threat from the iPad head-on.



So far, we’ve only seen Microsoft-driven demos and screenshots of the operating system, and it looks pretty interesting, with big colourful tiles and a bunch of apps designed for a touch screen.

On February 29, Microsoft will finally release the Consumer Preview, a partly-finished beta, to the entire world. It’s announcing the preview at an event at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The venue is interesting, since MWC is all about (duh) mobile devices. Earlier this month, a video leaked explaining how the next version of Windows Phone will interact with Windows 8, and share a lot of common technology as well. Expect to see some of that interaction at the show.

Here’s the invite:

Photo: Microsoft

