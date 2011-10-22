The Whole World Loves McDonald's

Photo: Wikipedia

McDonald’s golden arches are still golden. The fast-food chain said Q3 earnings jumped 12% year-over-year to $1.45 per share. Analysts were expecting $1.43 per share.”During the quarter, the U.S. featured premium McCafe beverages including the new Mango Pineapple Smoothie, Chicken McNuggets and wholesome breakfast choices, including Oatmeal and the Egg McMuffin, which generated strong comparable sales and contributed to the segment’s 6% operating income increase,” said the company.



Shares are up 3% in early trading.

McDonald’s said same-store sales grew 5.0%, with strength in all of it’s global markets:

U.S. up 4.4%

Europe up 4.9%

Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa up 3.4%

Last night, Chipotle announced strong earnings driven by an 11% jump in same-store sales. Shares are up 6%.

Yum! Brands, the operator of KFC and Taco Bell, announced better-than-expected earnings earlier this month. A 3% decline in U.S. same-store sales were more than offset by a 19% jump in China. Its shares are also up 2%.

