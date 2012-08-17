The Mars Team Does Their Best McKayla Maroney Pissed-Off Face

NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory team — the people in charge of Mars rover Curiosity — hosted an Ask Me Anything on Reddit today.



A redditor pointed out that in the original group shot posted to Twitter, systems engineer Robert Zimmerman (far left) was making a face similar to McKayla Maroney’s “unimpressed” face at the Olympic games:

So the whole crew jumped on the bandwagon:

